Suki Waterhouse Revealed She Got A Hernia From Wearing Tight Pants, And I Have So Many Questions

The notion of musicians experiencing outfit troubles is nothing new, and Suki Waterhouse now joins the long line of stars to experience just that. Apparently, the 33-year-old star had some issues with tight pants. When it comes to clothing snafus, she joins the ranks of Mick Jagger, Janet Jackson and Chappel Roan. Waterhouse's specific situation is a bit more unique from her peers, though, as she actually got a hernia from wearing those tight pants -- and this brings to mind man questions.

The singer and actress revealed the health situation by way of semi-humorous tweet (on par with the Love is Blind prank she pulled on partner Robert Pattinson). Waterhouse has been known to be a regular user of X (formerly Twitter) and has a dedicated following there. Waterhouse hasn't been so active on the platform as of late and, via her post, she humorously attributed her absence to the hernia:

"suki you never tweet anymore” have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell youJuly 14, 2025

Stars have talked about suffering for their fashion, but this is taking it to a whole other level. Even though tight pants aren’t Waterhouse's go-to look, she has sported them on several occasions. Regardless, I have questions about what caused the hernia in this case. I can’t help but wonder if this is a postpartum issue, since Waterhouse gave birth in April 2024. Another questions is why would she return to such a pair of skin-hugging pants not even a year out from the delivery? (To be clear, I’m more impressed than anything, though).

Waterhouse, who had a "proud" postpartum experience, also dropped a follow-up post in which she further elaborated on the wardrobe-related snafu. In another X post, Waterhouse dropped two imagines. One shows her wearing the skin-tight pants in question while on stage, and another shows her in a hospital bed. I find myself being unable to look away from the pants (though I'm also fixated on the fact that Waterhouse has headphones and a vape while in the hospital).

All in all, I'm lightly chuckling at Suki Waterhouse's take on this matter, but another part of me just wants to say "yikes." Still I appreciate that the “My Fun” artist certainly can find the humor in an uncomfortable situation. She certainly knows how to tell a story, as she masterfully did when she described her meet-cute with Pattinson, whom she crossed paths with during a star-studded game night. At present, I’d love to know just how form fitting that particular pair was and if it’s a factual factor to lead to a hernia. (I'm asking for at least a few friends who lived through the 2010s.)

Personally, I’m hoping just hopeful that Suki Waterhouse has fully recovered and just enjoying her new life offline. Waterhouse previously stated that "whatever happens, this is my dream," and that dream of having a little family has been fully realized.

Whether or not my questions remain unanswered, I'd imagine that Suki Waterhouse will never forget this particular experience wearing tight pants. That aside, here's hoping she manages to avoid any additional hernias -- whether they be clothing-related or not.