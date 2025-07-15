The Naked Gun Has Screened, And Liam Neeson’s Legacy Sequel Is Leaving Moviegoers ‘In Tears’
Does it do its predecessors justice?
The brilliant comedy of The Naked Gun franchise dates back over four decades, as the original flick was based on the old TV show Police Squad! That may be common knowledge to anyone who grew up watching Leslie Nielsen’s Frank Drebin, but now younger audiences are going to get a chance to familiarize themselves with the crime spoofs. The Naked Gun reboot hits the 2025 movie calendar in a couple of weeks, and people are hitting social media with their first reactions.
Liam Neeson leads the legacy sequel’s cast as Frank Drebin Jr., and the new Naked Gun trailer looks absolutely ridiculous — which is just what fans like myself are hoping for. So what are moviegoers saying after catching early screenings of the movie? JimmyO of JoBlo posts that it’s “consistently funny” from start to finish:
That’s not the only person talking about Pamela Anderson. The Baywatch alum almost appeared in Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult in 1994, but now 30 years later she’s getting a crack at the spoof series in a co-starring role. Critic Erik Davis says the actress was “perfectly cast,” as he writes:
Jeffrey Vega of IGN very strongly rejects that sentiment, saying that this fourth installment of The Naked Gun franchise proves otherwise. Vega writes:
Katcy Stephan of Variety is also weighing in to say that the new Naked Gun feels a lot like the Leslie Nielsen movies from decades past, posting:
“Deliciously stupid” may not sound like a compliment, but when it comes to The Naked Gun, that is 100% what it should be. Early praise seems to be coming in for both Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, but the reboot features a lot of other big names: Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, CCH Pounder, Busta Rhymes and Michael Bisping, to name a few. And I can’t wait to see what they bring to the police spoof.
We’ve still got a couple of weeks before this one hits theaters, but it seems like this one is a must-see on the big screen. The Naked Gun is set for release Friday, August 1.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.