The Very 'Country' Way Dolly Parton Allegedly Wants To Support Kelly Clarkson Amidst Show And Personal Struggle Rumors
Dolly to the rescue?
It’s a busy time for Kelly Clarkson, as her Las Vegas residency is underway and a seventh season of The Kelly Clarkson Show set to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule this fall. On the surface it looks like everything’s going great, but the singer appears to be having problems behind the scenes. Canceled concerts and unexplained absences from her talk show have people worried — including Dolly Parton. In fact, the country music legend reportedly wants to help Clarkson in an appropriately “country” way.
Fans and employees alike were allegedly put off by the “utterly disrespectful” last-minute cancellation of the first two scheduled shows of her residency earlier this month, and that’s only the latest sign that Kelly Clarkson may be going through something. According to a source for Star, Dolly Parton is determined to “get to the bottom of what’s wrong.” The insider said:
Man, it must be nice to have Dolly Parton in your corner when you’re “in a bad place,” as the insider suggests Kelly Clarkson is. The “9 to 5” singer is reportedly “very worried” about the American Idol alum, as she is allegedly struggling to balance her fame, career and personal life.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member has an idea of what Kelly Clarkson needs, the insider claims, as Dolly Parton apparently has invited her friend to get out of the city (both Las Vegas and New York) and visit her farm in Tennessee. The source explained:
I’m not sure what all “country comforting” includes, but I have to imagine good food and a strong beverage are involved. Either way, I can’t think of many people more qualified than Dolly Parton to offer advice and encouragement to the beloved talk show host.
Some have suggested that Kelly Clarkson may be looking at a shift in her career as she’s been “stretching herself too thin,” the Star source said. Rumors have swirled that the former coach of The Voice may be ready to leave TV, despite The Kelly Clarkson Show earning 11 Emmy Awards in its first five seasons.
There’s also been speculation about her health — she’s opened up about having thyroid problems — or the health of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, as one rumor suggested she missed some tapings of her talk show to take her two children to visit their ailing father. Kelly Clarkson has not confirmed any of the speculation about what “private matter” she’s dealing with.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Perhaps Kelly Clarkson will confide in Dolly Parton — if the “Jolene” singer doesn’t already know. Parton allegedly really hopes that the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer will take her up on her very country offer, “because this can’t go on,” according to the source.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.