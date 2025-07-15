The Very 'Country' Way Dolly Parton Allegedly Wants To Support Kelly Clarkson Amidst Show And Personal Struggle Rumors

It’s a busy time for Kelly Clarkson, as her Las Vegas residency is underway and a seventh season of The Kelly Clarkson Show set to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule this fall. On the surface it looks like everything’s going great, but the singer appears to be having problems behind the scenes. Canceled concerts and unexplained absences from her talk show have people worried — including Dolly Parton. In fact, the country music legend reportedly wants to help Clarkson in an appropriately “country” way.

Fans and employees alike were allegedly put off by the “utterly disrespectful” last-minute cancellation of the first two scheduled shows of her residency earlier this month, and that’s only the latest sign that Kelly Clarkson may be going through something. According to a source for Star, Dolly Parton is determined to “get to the bottom of what’s wrong.” The insider said:

Dolly’s calling and checking in with Kelly and offering support. She wants to get together and have a talk, just the two of them, without any interruptions.

Man, it must be nice to have Dolly Parton in your corner when you’re “in a bad place,” as the insider suggests Kelly Clarkson is. The “9 to 5” singer is reportedly “very worried” about the American Idol alum, as she is allegedly struggling to balance her fame, career and personal life.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member has an idea of what Kelly Clarkson needs, the insider claims, as Dolly Parton apparently has invited her friend to get out of the city (both Las Vegas and New York) and visit her farm in Tennessee. The source explained:

Dolly wants to give Kelly some country comforting [and] also just give her some serious pep talks on how to handle the pressure cooker of fame and learn to delegate more.

I’m not sure what all “country comforting” includes, but I have to imagine good food and a strong beverage are involved. Either way, I can’t think of many people more qualified than Dolly Parton to offer advice and encouragement to the beloved talk show host.

Some have suggested that Kelly Clarkson may be looking at a shift in her career as she’s been “stretching herself too thin,” the Star source said. Rumors have swirled that the former coach of The Voice may be ready to leave TV, despite The Kelly Clarkson Show earning 11 Emmy Awards in its first five seasons.

There’s also been speculation about her health — she’s opened up about having thyroid problems — or the health of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, as one rumor suggested she missed some tapings of her talk show to take her two children to visit their ailing father. Kelly Clarkson has not confirmed any of the speculation about what “private matter” she’s dealing with.

Perhaps Kelly Clarkson will confide in Dolly Parton — if the “Jolene” singer doesn’t already know. Parton allegedly really hopes that the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer will take her up on her very country offer, “because this can’t go on,” according to the source.