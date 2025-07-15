James Gunn's DCU Is A Spinoff Friendly Environment, And There's One Superman Series I Really Want To See

Warning: some light spoilers for Superman may be in play.

There’s a larger world at work with some of the 2025 movies we’re seeing in theaters. We’ve kind of become used to it as cinematic universes are still very much a thing, spanning the divide of TV and Movies in the name of the much larger story known as DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Sure, there are plenty of details in Superman’s ending and the rest of the picture that weave this sort of storytelling web rather nicely. Of course, there’s a very specific spinoff I’d like to see become a TV series covering a corner of this world I need more of - and I think it could already be in the works.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I Need A Newsroom Comedy Pitting The Daily Planet Versus The Sphere

You can’t just introduce a gang like the cast of characters at The Daily Planet and expect us not to want more. Contrary to some opinions on how Superman may have set up the DCU a little too much, I think James Gunn’s approach is one that invites us to want to know more about side characters like Perry White (Wendell Pierce), Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), and their Daily Planet co-workers.

With Superman already tackling the subject of how “The Truth” is a malleable concept in media, there’s room to explore this storyline in a way that gives us more of the characters we love. That, in turn, expands the DCU’s world by giving us a more believable Metropolis that sees another battle being fought on its streets. Only this fight is carried out throughout the city's airwaves and newspapers, with cutting humor to spare.

Which leads to the figure on the other side of the moral dial that I also want to see more of. In my opinion, this pitch doesn’t work without Cleavis Thornwaite (Michael Ian Black), the political commentator on the rabble-rousing program known as The Sphere. Pitting those two entities against each other, in a news-based comedy, is total catnip for me, as it'd further the message in 2025's big reboot.

Much like Peacemaker has kept many HBO Max subscribers firmly in place, waiting for Season 2, audiences can tune in to see how Superman's image is portrayed in the news. Which, admittedly, wouldn't be that interesting without the sparkling characters we've already been introduced to.

I know, it's a pipe dream, right? Well, you may want to hold off on answering that question on the record. That's thanks to a rumored project that could make all of this happen, occupying a very specific space.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

James Gunn’s Rumored Jimmy Olsen Spinoff Could Make My Spinoff Dreams A Reality

Per The Wall Street Journal ’s recent report that revealed how DC tried to steal Kevin Feige , there’s actually whispers of two DCU TV spinoffs being considered. One is centered around Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific, while the other is supposedly looking to focus on Jimmy Olsen. The latter idea feels like the concept closest to the sort of story I want to see play out, so I’m clearly not too far off the beaten path.

Using Jimmy Olsen’s complicated personal life, one of the stories in play could be a relationship comedy where The Daily Planet’s young lothario teams up with his reconciled ex, Eve Tesmacher (Sara Sampaio). As investigative reporters working the Metropolis beat, the stuff that happens whenever Superman (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) are out of the office has room to flourish.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Of course, our Daily Planet bench wouldn’t be complete without Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett) and Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover), and Christopher McDonald’s Ron Troupe could explain why he’s not very present in Superman in the process. The doors are as open as the wild blue yonder; you can currently see the Man of Steel soaring through, at a theater near you.

As for those of you who are wondering about Peacemaker Season 2’s release date, August 21st is our next chance to suit up and kick ass with the 11th Street Kids. Though be warned, that corner of the DC Universe is very TV-MA.