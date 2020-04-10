Watch Black Widow’s Brutal Alternate Death Scene From Avengers: Endgame

In Avengers: Endgame, once the pair learn one of them must die in order to retrieve the Soul Stone, they fight one another in order to save the other. Black Widow ends up being the one to win that fight and sacrifices herself to save the world. Within the scene, there’s a conversation between the two Avengers about saving each other’s lives. It takes its time a bit more and infuses some emotional depth into Widow’s final mission.