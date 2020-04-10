Martin Scorsese's New Movie Is Way Over Budget, Will Netflix Step In?

This time around it’s a little unclear what exactly the movie could involve that would justify a larger price tag than The Irishman, but the report does mention there have been preliminary talks with other studios (MGM, Universal) but also Apple and Netflix, so it seems the huge budget is not totally off the table at this point. Plus, you never know if Killers of The Flower Moon might end up being Scorsese’s last film and who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?