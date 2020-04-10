Disney+ Is Remaking An Underrated Animated Classic Following Lady And The Tramp Release

Kari Granlund signed on to write the remake for Disney+ in early March and the acclaimed director of Blindspotting Carlos López Estrada will helm, per THR. Just as Disney first translated the English folklore before, the characters will be portrayed as animals once again. The studio will implement the live-action/CG hybrid technology used in The Lady and the Tramp and many other big-screen Disney remakes such as Aladdin and Dumbo.