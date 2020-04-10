Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot Movie Has Taken A Big Step Forward

Previously, Gary Dauberman had signed on as the writer for Salem’s Lot, and it was foreseen that he could be one of the candidates for the director’s chair when the rubber was bound to hit the road. Though it should be noted at this point that while the 1975 novel is heading into a new phase of its lifecycle, there’s probably a lot of caution being taken in the next steps. It should also be noted that this project shouldn’t be confused with the Epix’s series Jerusalem’s Lot, which is a prequel set before the events of Salem’s Lot. It’s also currently in development, and set to star Adrian Brody.