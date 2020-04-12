Why Ana De Armas Didn't Think She Was A Good Fit For A Bond Girl At First

As the lead of the 007 franchise, James Bond has been one of cinema’s most iconic characters for decades, a tradition that now continues with Daniel Craig. But over the years though, Bond has also been joined by a series of women, or “Bond girls,” who have had varying impacts on the film series. Knives Out star Ana de Armas will be the latest actress to stand alongside 007 when No Time to Die arrives in cinemas, but her road to becoming a Bond girl wasn’t always certain.