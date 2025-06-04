Ana De Armas And The Ladies Of Ballerina Method Dressed In Tulle And Sparkles, And They Were Absolutely En Pointe

The red carpet shimmered brighter than a mirrored jewelry box as Ana de Armas and the radiant cast of the upcoming Ballerina took center stage at the John Wick offshoot's premiere, serving only the highest of fashion. With elegance and enough sparkle to put a Swarovski showroom to shame, the ladies of the not-quite-a-spinoff action movie arrived dressed to kill, sporting tulle and sparkles, and they were absolutely En Pointe.

In one image from the event, which you can see below, de Armas was front and center, dazzling in a lavender, body-hugging gown drenched in sequins. Her look struck the perfect balance between classic Hollywood and cold-blooded assassin, very much in tune with the character's lethal grace in her 2025 movie release. Her cascading waves and understated glam, which she shared a closer look at on her Instagram account, gave her the poise of a prima ballerina and the firey visage of a woman you do not want to cross.

(Image credit: (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic))

Joining her in this couture corps de ballet was Catalina Sandino Moreno (far left), whose crystal-dusted ivory gown flowed like chiffon. Though plot details are under wraps tighter than a dancer’s bun, one thing’s clear: Moreno’s role is central, and her front-and-center red carpet presence proved it.

Victoria Comte (to the right of de Armas), the young actress portraying the childhood version of de Armas' character, steals the spotlight in her delicate frosted-tulle dress, reminiscent of a fairytale. However, her confident stance reminds us that this story isn't about damsels in distress; instead, it's centered on strong survivors. Clearly, Young Eve is in very capable acting hands.

Then there was the iconic Anjelica Huston, striking in a no-nonsense black suit that radiated power and precision. While the other women floated in flowing fabrics and shimmer, Huston stood firm and commanding, like the ballet mistress of this symphony of violence and revenge. Her presence, both on screen and on the red carpet, exudes pure gravitas—no pirouettes needed.

Keanu Reeves, who reprises his role as John Wick in the film, arrived looking sharp, as always, in a dark suit and tie. On-screen, Wick tangos with Eve in a tension-laced gunfight teased in the trailer. Off-screen, Reeves brought the calm intensity of a danseur noble—a man who’s been through all four acts and is still standing.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The rest of the fantastic Ballerina cast, featuring Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Gabriel Byrne, strengthened the lineup. Reedus and McShane maintained a Wick-inspired aesthetic, mainly wearing all-black outfits, with McShane sporting a suitably plum undershirt. In contrast, Byrne added a subtle twist with a muted teal suit, introducing a hint of color without disrupting the noir mood. Together, they formed an impressive supporting ensemble on stage, and surely, at the box office when the film drops.

Ballerina is the latest title in the expanding John Wick universe, following the prequel series The Continental, which is streaming with a Peacock subscription. A few weeks ago, it was announced that several other exciting projects related to the franchise are also in development.

Don't worry if you haven't seen The Continental; neither has cast member Ian Shane. He refused to watch because he disagreed with how his character was portrayed. Fortunately, it's not necessary to catch up on the series before watching the Ana de Armas-led film, which will be released in theaters everywhere on Friday, June 6th.