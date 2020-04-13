Clueless At 25: Alicia Silverstone Talks The Movie's Legacy And Being More Than ‘The Aerosmith Chick’

No! I think that… I mean, I completely understand both sides of that. I can understand feeling like, if you're so proud of the thing you just made, then I can understand, you know – like, musicians when you are at a concert. You're like, ‘I don't want to hear you play anything but what I remember! That’s what I’m here for. Play me that!’ And the musician’s like, ‘F--- off. I’m here to play what I want to play, and I'm going to make you listen to what I want you to listen to!’

And so, I understand it from both sides. And I also just really love Clueless. I’m grateful for being a part of something that touched so many people and made so many people so happy. And you know, Amy Heckerling… there’s so many parts of [that movie] that are outside of me. You know, Emma, the book written by Jane Austin, is a very good book. She’s a really good writer. And Amy Heckerling who, you know, wrote Fast Times at Ridgemont High, she ain't too shabby either. She knows what she’s doing. I feel happy to be a part of something that really resonated with so many people, and made them so happy.