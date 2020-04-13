Wow, Disney Has A Whopping 6 Movies Coming At The End Of The Year

In recent weeks there has been a torrent of film studios reshuffling their release calendars in an effort to preserve as much of 2020’s box office market as possible. With the reopening of major movie theaters subject to a bunch of factors outside of anyone’s control, a studio like Disney can't be blamed for pushing movies like this summer’s Pixar would-be blockbuster Soul into a more realistic release slot towards the end of the year. But now as a result of all the shuffling it looks like the house that Walt built is going to have an interesting close to the year, with six movies currently packed into the final eight weeks of the year.