Why Kristen Stewart Signed Up For Underwater Even Though She ‘Hated’ Water

We had a meeting and, and she had this tattoo on her hand that said “swim” and she told me she hated water. She just basically couldn't stand like large, dark bodies of water, and the script just, I think appealed to overcoming that fear or at least challenging it on screen and tapping into something that she already inherently had in her. So I could just tell right away that she had connected obviously with the character and the idea and was willing to just jump into this thing and have fun with this.