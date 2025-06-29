The Bow Details On The Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Were Totally Charming, But Fans Are Still Sounding The Alarm Over The Look

In one of the biggest social events of the year, billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot this weekend in front of a plethora of famous faces, and that of course included several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The fashion-forward celebs donned their most fabulous attire for the Italian event, and while the bow details on Kylie Jenner’s dress were adorably perfect, many have taken issue with another aspect of her look.

Did Kylie Jenner Commit A Wedding Fashion Faux Pas?

Everybody knows the first rule of being a wedding guest is to not overshadow the bride, and that means that the only person wearing white should be the one(s) saying, “I do.” While I’m sure Lauren Sánchez was in no danger of being overshadowed as she and Jeff Bezos exchanged vows June 27, many fans called Kylie Jenner out anyway for committing the ultimate in fashion faux pas. Check out an image from Jenner’s Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

The corset dress with lace detailing is actually more of an icy blue or silver, but you really can’t blame anyone for mistaking it for white. Mother Nature didn’t do Kylie Jenner any favors either, as the grayish weather only made the gown appear more white in the natural light.

Color notwithstanding, I love this dress on The Kardashians star (whose show can be streamed with a Hulu subscription). The tiny black bows on the straps are the most charming accoutrements to the lace-up detailing and cutouts under her bust. She completed the look with 33-carat diamond stud earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, per People, and a 25-carat diamond ring from the same designer.

Still, so many people couldn’t get past how close Kylie Jenner’s dress was to white, as they took to X to say:

What was Kylie Jenner thinking?! Did no one else tell her that you shouldn’t wear anything remotely like a bride either in colour or style to a wedding?! 🤦‍♀️ – MacclassDiane

– MacclassDiane Kylie Jenner wearing a white dress to someone else's wedding is very...her. Anyway, I would've beat her ass during cocktail hour, but that's just me. – WilyRylee

– WilyRylee Kylie’s dress is wayyyy too close to being white – ifyouseekaaamy

– ifyouseekaaamy I saw photo of Kylie Jenner in dress, no question a beauty, I digress, but why wear a white (they said white gray something color) looked white to me, to a wedding and be the only one apparently to do so? That will fuk up all your amazon orders for life, right? 😜 – JPS857

Ouch, hitting her right where it hurts — no more Same-Day Delivery for you! Brutal.

Kim Kardashian Pens Sweet Tribute To Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez

As previously mentioned, Kylie Jenner was not the only member of her family at the wedding, as Khloé Kardashian — who already got Lauren Sánchez a pricey present upon her return from space — turned heads in her own curve-hugging number. The event was also attended by Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, her partner Corey Gamble and Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS mogul marked the occasion with a sweet social media tribute, writing:

What a beautiful bride you are [Lauren Sánchez Bezos]!!! We all cried watching you walk down the isle [sic] in pure bliss. The forest where you got married was magical but the love we all felt in the room is what we will never forget and why we all love and support you both so much! Forever rooting for the happiest couple! You deserve it all!

Some might argue that part of "deserving it all" would include being the only to wear white to her wedding! I’m just kidding, but honestly, as fans continue to speculate about if the dress was white or blue or silver, I’ll just be over here waiting for the premiere date of The Kardashians Season 7 to hit the 2025 TV schedule.