Following Mikey Madison's Oscar Win, The Anora Actress Is Teaming Up With Kirsten Dunst For A Bonkers Thriller

Although Mikey Madison has been professionally acting for over a decade, much of the world was introduced to her last year in the romantic comedy-drama Anora, where she played the title character. That role netted her the Oscar for Best Actress at the 97th Academy Awards, among numerous accolades, but until today, it was unclear what movie she’d be tackling next. Wonder about that no longer, as word’s come in that Madison will co-star with Kirsten Dunst in an upcoming thriller with a bonkers premise.

Madison and Dunst will Reptilia, which Alejandro Landes Echavarría is directing, as well as co-writing with Duke Merriman and producing through his A STELA CINE banner. Per the synopsis shared by THR, the story follows “a dental hygienist seduced by a mysterious mermaid into the dark and wet underworld of Florida’s exotic animal trade.” Ok, that is a wild description, and even though I’m not much of a thriller guy, I must learn more about this story.

This news follows just a few weeks after Mikey Madison allegedly turn down a part in the upcoming Star Wars movie Star Wars: Starfighter, which will star Ryan Gosling. The actress still has yet to public comment about this, but evidently something appealed to her about Reptilia that she had to be part of this mermaid-fueled craziness. While Madison’s role wasn’t disclosed in the article, it’s probably a safe bet to assume that she’d be playing this mysterious mermaid.

Along with Anora, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription, Madison’s other film credits include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the animated Addams Family movie and 2022’s Scream. She also starred opposite Louis C.K. in the FX sitcom Better Things, and was one of the lead actresses in the Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive miniseries Lady in the Lake. Most recently, she was the host of the same Saturday Night Live episode where musical guest Morgan Waller abruptly walked off stage.

As for Kirsten Dunst, she was most recently seen in the A24 film Civil War, and she’ll be back on the big screen in October when Paramount’s Roofman opens on the 2025 movies schedule. Behind the scenes on Reptilia, Pastel, Imperative Entertainment and AF Films are the other production companies attached to this flick, and Black Bear is financing it, with the goal being to set up a sale at the Cannes Film Market. Filming is expected to begin this fall.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for updates concerning Reptilia, including which actors will be joining Mikey Madison and Kirsten Dunst on the project, as well as when it will be released to the public. The sooner we learn about mermaids and their role in Flordia’s exotic animal trade, the better.