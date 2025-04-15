'What The F--k? Of Course We Are.' Marvel Apparently Was Not So Enthusiastic About Florence Pugh Pulling A Tom Cruise And Jumping Off A Building
Florence Pugh was not going to take no for an answer.
The issue of actors doing their own stunts is often one that has a lot of very strong opinions behind it. Some, like Tom Cruise, insist on doing all their own stunts and have been known to fire insurance companies to make it happen. Other actors are more than willing to let professional stunt people do their jobs. But in between, there are actors who want to do their own stunts, but can run into roadblocks, which is what nearly happened to Florence Pugh on the set of the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie.
Speaking with Fandango, Pugh discusses a major stunt in the film that has her character jumping off the roof of Merdeka 118, the second tallest building in the world. While the scene was planned from the very beginning, it seems there were concerns about cost and the safety of the sequence, but Pugh was the one who insisted, in very strong language, that it needed to happen. She said…
It’s at least understandable why Marvel Studios may not want to throw Florence Pugh off a building. If she had actually gotten hurt doing the stunt, it would have delayed the production significantly, and that would have cost everybody involved a lot of money. This is the main reason that studios often specifically don’t want their actors doing their own stunts.
While it doesn’t sound like Florence Pugh went “the full Tom Cruise,” which is to say that stunt performers were used, she didn’t actually parachute off the second tallest building in the world. The actress played her part and was more than happy to do so. She says she kept after Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to make sure he let her do it. She continued…
And she did, in fact, fall off the building, so it all worked out. The sequence in question will apparently be the very beginning of Thunderbolts*, so clearly the movie will be starting off big. It’s exciting to see where it all goes from there.
Whatever else happens in Thunderbolts* we know that Florence Pugh will also be in the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Perhaps, like Tom Cruise does in all the Mission: Impossible movies, Florence Pugh will find a way to top herself with an incredible stunt.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Cleared Up Confusion About The Name Of T’Challa’s Son, And I Love How Thoughtful His Comments Are
Anthony Mackie Just Spoke Out About Avengers: Doomsday, And There Are Three Specific Words That Really Stuck Out To Me