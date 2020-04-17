The Fast And The Furious Movies: 11 Fast And Furious Behind-The-Scenes Facts

Both of those gigs have been referenced in sly ways throughout Deckard Shaw’s tenure in the series. While Deckard drove some pretty exciting cars throughout Furious 7, there's a BMW present in the parking garage he fights Vin Diesel’s Dom in; and the model looks suspiciously similar to that of Frank Martin’s ride in The Transporter. Which probably explains why Dom breaks a window by throwing Deckard up against it. The other fun reference comes during Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw as Jason Statham’s character mentions something about not needing an idiot like Hobbs in a particular heist in Italy, around the same time a Mini Cooper happens to be shown off among his car collection.