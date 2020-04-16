Tommy Boy And The Blacklist Actor Brian Dennehy Is Dead At 81

Throughout his storied career, actor Brian Dennehy has had a fantastic resume of characters who were iconic presences. In turn, the man himself was quite iconic when it came to his works on stage and screen, giving modern moviegoers another familiar face to look out for. It’s in the light of Dennehy’s stellar works that we sadly must announce that the actor, known for movies such as Tommy Boy and recent TV guest spots such as his appearances on NBC’s The Blacklist, has just passed away at the age of 81.