Tommy Boy And The Blacklist Actor Brian Dennehy Is Dead At 81

Throughout his storied career, actor Brian Dennehy has had a fantastic resume of characters who were iconic presences. In turn, the man himself was quite iconic when it came to his works on stage and screen, giving modern moviegoers another familiar face to look out for. It’s in the light of Dennehy’s stellar works that we sadly must announce that the actor, known for movies such as Tommy Boy and recent TV guest spots such as his appearances on NBC’s The Blacklist, has just passed away at the age of 81.
TMZ reported that Brian Dennehy, most recently seen playing Dominic Wilkinson, the grandfather to The Blacklist protagonist Elizabeth Keen, died of natural causes on Wednesday night in Connecticut. Dennehy was also known for many other roles in movies like First Blood, the F/X series,and the ‘90s comedy classic Tommy Boy. He also had an extensive TV resume that saw him play guest spots on Koljak, MASH and even 30 Rock.
We here at CinemaBlend send our sincerest condolences go to Brian Dennehy’s family, as he is survived by his wife and five children.
