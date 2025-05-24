After Seeing Tony Todd's Final Destination Farewell, I Revisited His Previous Appearances, And It Hit Even Harder

Warning: mild spoilers for Final Destination Bloodlines are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, you’ve been warned.

It may be weird to read this, but the resurgence of a legacy horror franchise like Final Destination is kind of a warm blanket. The 2025 movie schedule gave fans and spectators alike a grim spectacle of dark comedy to enjoy, which seems to have worked, judging by Bloodlines’ stellar box office .

What was also comforting was being able to see the late great Tony Todd offer one final appearance to the series he’d played a recurring part in. As pointed out in our Final Destination Bloodlines review , this cameo is a beautiful moment that honors a horror legend. But taking it as a complete package with the other appearances of the William Bludworth character, a rather touching arc has formed.

Tony Todd’s Final Destination Bloodlines Send Off Is Personal And Touching

I knew from the moment I saw Final Destination Bloodlines’ trailer that Mr. Todd’s parting scene was going to be a bittersweet moment. As his character took part in his fourth and final round of advice for those about to die, William Bludworth wasn’t the seemingly menacing presence full of gallows humor we met in 2000.

Still reverent of Death, he tried to warn those in the crosshairs of an altered plan to enjoy what time they had left. In case you want to have your own refresher on how this classic scene played out, take a moment and enjoy the throwback included below:

Much like the chain of fatalities in the Final Destination series, that feeling was by design. As revealed in the story behind Tony Todd’s Bloodlines cameo , co-director Zack Stein admitted that the franchise’s infamous medical examiner’s final words were improved by the Candyman actor himself. While this seems like a difference from what we’ve seen from the character in the past, I think this actually hammers home just how important Tony Todd is to the entire series.

After Tony Todd's Final Destination Farewell, His Role In The Franchise Is Much More Poignant

As a youngster who dug into Final Destination on home video, I was thrilled to see the actor I’d been introduced to in Candyman knock this part out of the park. So revisiting William Bludworth’s monologue about Death’s plan still showed me a man who’s trying to scare teenagers Alex (Devon Sawa) and Clear (Ali Larter).

But this time around, it didn’t feel like he was busting their chops for fun - it was his way of delivering the message to accept Death’s plan. Ideally, when you’re young, death doesn’t feel like a concept that’s remotely concerning. So Mr. Todd’s character needed to throw in a bit of an edge to really sink in with those kids.

But as he returned for Final Destination 2 and Final Destination 5, William Bludworth begins to soften a little each time; The first sequel saw him get a bit cheekier with his delivery, while the 2011 entry (both of which can currently be streamed through a HBO Max subscription ) saw him at his most gravely serious.

Which brings us right back to Final Destination Bloodlines, the entry in which we learn that for his whole life, William has been cheating Death himself. Maybe his service as advisor to the nearly departed, and one mean coroner, helped buy him some time. But just like poor Iris Campbell (Gabrielle Rose), cancer eventually came to knock on Mr. Bludworth’s door, taking one step closer to fulfilling the debt incurred at the Skyview in 1962.

Offering one final piece of advice to his scene partners and his fans, Tony Todd’s improved goodbye comes from the heart. Maybe that’s why it works so brilliantly, as it treats Final Destination’s "killer" with a gravitas that not only keeps the movie going, but also teaches a very real lesson. If you thought you missed Mr. Todd’s presence on the big screen, just wait until you see him in Final Destination Bloodlines, which is in theaters now.