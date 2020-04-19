Bob Iger Reveals The Biggest Obstacle To Re-Opening Disney World And Disneyland

It’s also got to be a trying time for Disney leadership, who are dealing with an unprecedented situation that affects everything from the parks’ 50th anniversary celebration to their bottom line. Like many other businesses and attractions, Disney execs have to weigh the financial costs of remaining closed with the risks of opening too early. After Governor Gavin Newsom announced the formation of a special task force to reopen California’s economy, one of its members -- Bob Iger -- spoke specifically to the future of Disney’s theme parks. When asked what it would take for Disneyland and Disney World to reopen, Iger told ABC7 News: