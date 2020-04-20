Mark Wahlberg Almost Starred In A Men In Black Sequel

Brolin and Tommy have the biggest heads, physical heads, of any movie stars. Big heads make big movie stars. It’s just, like, a rule. First of all, I thought Brolin looked and could sound like Tommy. … I said to Brolin, ‘Hey, I think you’d be perfect as young Tommy Lee Jones.’ And he said, ‘Great! Sounds great. Send me a script.’ Now, here’s an interesting story about agents. One of the most powerful agents there are is a guy named Ari Emanuel. He’s the head of William Morris Endeavor. And he’s really good friends with Mark Wahlberg. And he really wanted Mark Wahlberg to play young Tommy Lee Jones. And I think Mark would have done a great job. But I think Brolin was born to play Tommy.