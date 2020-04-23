Sounds The Batman Is Giving Colin Farrell A Physical Transformation

The DC live-action universe has had a wild ride in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. Warner Bros. seems to have found its footing regarding the DCEU in the past few years, and there are some very exciting projects coming to theaters over the next few years. Chief among them is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which was in the midst of filming before film sets all around the world were shut down. And it looks like Colin Farrell will be getting quite the physical transformation to play the villainous Penguin.