Extraction Is Chris Hemsworth’s Best Performance, According To Joe Russo

Hemsworth is one of the great movie stars in the world right now. He has incredible charisma, and he has a really unique gift of expressing vulnerability in a way that invites you into the character, and makes you care about him and want to root for him no matter what he's done. I think that was very important with this character. He's also really committed on a physical level. When we did the Marvel films, it was a priority for us to have the actors actually executing as much of the action as possible. And [director] Sam Hargrave, who worked with us on all the Marvel films and directed Extraction, demands the same thing. And he really took Chris through very intense training for this movie. It was certainly the hardest thing, I think, that, physically, Chris has done in his career. But I also think that this is his best performance.