The Academy Awards Is Changing Its Rules As A Result Of Theater Closures

With the current situation involving major theaters being closed due to current events, there’s no telling when the theatrical market will be open for business as usual yet again. Some chains have their own plans for when they’d like to have their doors open, but in the face of such uncertainty, folks have been wondering if awards bodies like the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will be altering their guidelines to include films without a traditional theatrical release window. Today we got that answer, and it’s definitely a yes... but with some caveats.