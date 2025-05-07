As Conclave Crushes On Streaming Following The Pope’s Death, It Seems Catholic Clergy Are Also Benefiting From The Film

It’s been said on more than a few occasions that art imitates life but, due to unforeseen circumstances, that’s been happening the other way around as of late. Following the recent death of Pope Francis, the Oscar-winning papal drama Conclave has seen a surge in interest. Considering that an actual conclave must now be held in order to select a new pope, it seems many are looking to the film for insight into how that process plays out. What’s surprising, though, is clergymen are apparently taking advantage of the flick, too.

Honestly, it’s not hard for me to imagine viewers streaming Conclave (which is available with a Prime Video subscription, as of this writing) to be checking out the movie. I was surprised, however, that Catholic cardinals who are among the 133 clerics set to take part in the conclave are watching as well. Per a report from Politico, those religious officials are watching the film to receive guidance on how to proceed with the selection process in real life. On top of that, a cleric also claims curiosity in the film predates Pope Francis’ passing:

Some have watched it in the cinema.

I’m not sure anyone could’ve predicted that months after Edward Berger’s acclaimed film hit cinemas, it would become more societally relevant than ever. While some may find it odd that cardinals would be looking to the movie for pointers, there’s a solid reason for that. Because many of them were appointed by the late Pope Francis, they’ve never actually experienced an actual conclave until now. Conducting research can be invaluable.

Edward Berger’s political thriller – which is based on Robert Harris’ 2016 novel of the same name – centers around a cardinal, who must organize a conclave. The situation becomes more tense than he could’ve imagined, however, as he discovers the secrets that surround the top candidates for pope. Critics praised the movie upon its release, and it features excellent performances from Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci and more. It also earned a slew of awards, with writer Peter Straughan winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

One of the reasons Conclave has been so heavily praised is due to its stunningly accurate portrayal of the titular event. With that, it’s understandable as to why cardinals would want to tune in now. I obviously can’t speak for exactly how accurate the feature film is, but I can say I was captivated by it during my viewing. Some may jokingly call it the “religious version of Mean Girls,” but I actually think that description is accurate.

As the real-life papal-related process plays out, I’d be curious to hear more comments from actual cardinals in regard to their thoughts on the highly praised film. There is, of course, the more important matter at hand, which is to select the new pope. We can only speculate as to how long that process will actually end up taking.

Whether you want to rewatch Conclave or check it out for the first time, head over to Prime Video now to check it out. Believe me when I say you won’t be disappointed that you did. Also, check out The Two Popes, which is gaining buzz amid this major moment in history as well.