How The Matrix’s Joe Pantoliano Defends Cypher’s Betrayal

I always have arguments with fans of that movie because they look at Cypher and they say ‘You were a traitor.’ And I, being years in show business and having to dissect and having liberal vision of the character I’m portraying, I’m always arguing on his behalf. On Cypher’s behalf. Like, who wouldn’t take that deal? If you were given an opportunity and a choice and then you decided you made the wrong choice. You take the red pill, the girl that you love is in love with somebody else. You’ve gone through six or seven ‘Ones;' Neo is just another guy that’s gonna get his ass killed. And he’s going, ‘I’ve made a terrible mistake! Ignorance IS bliss. Why shouldn’t I go to back to a world and pick the person I want to be. Pick the career I want to have and have no memory. I’d betray anybody, I’d kill anybody.’