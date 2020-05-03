Tenet: 7 Big Questions We Still Have About Christopher Nolan's Movie

Who Is The True Villain Of Tenet?

As we’ve only got a limited amount of information from the trailer released for Tenet, we only have shades of what the plot and its characters will be like. Seeing as any evil plot needs to have a mastermind or two behind it, the question of who the true villain of the piece is in Tenet is a pretty important thing to answer. While it looks like either Kenneth Branagh or even Christopher Nolan favorite Michael Caine could be providing the antagonistic catalyst to the caper that John David Washington and Robert Pattinson are investigating, there could be a twist that outs another, unseen presence as the big bad before all is over and done.