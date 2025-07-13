I Rewatched Sinners, And I Think I Figured Out Why I Didn't Love It As Much The First Time

SPOILER WARNING: The following article gives away a few key details from Sinners. So, if you have not yet seen the acclaimed 2025 movie, I recommend you proceed with caution and be sure not to bite off more than you can chew if you continue to read on.

I question how necessary that disclaimer above might be beacuse, at this point, just about everyone and their mother has seen Ryan Coogler’s hit period horror flick, and everybody seems to love Sinners, too. However, I hate to admit that I was not immediately part of that mindset.

Now, do not get me wrong: I very much enjoyed the story of vampires invading a juke joint’s grand opening in the 1930s South, but I couldn’t say I agreed with the general consensus that feel it is, not just one of the best horror movies of the year, but possibly the best film of 2025, period. Because I shamefully could not figure out what I was missing, I decided to revisit Sinners as soon as it became available with an HBO Max subscription, and now I have seen the light. In fact, I think I understand what “tainted” my experience the first time, and it is a combination of factors.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Going In, I Expected A Pure Horror Movie

It should come as no secret to anyone who knows me or reads my work that horror is my favorite genre of film and, as a fan of both Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, Sinners was the one upcoming horror movie I was anticipating most in 2025. However, you could call it an example of a movie with misleading marketing because, as I came to find out, calling it a horror movie is really only half correct.

Despite a couple of hints at its supernatural themes early on, Sinners feels like a pretty simple and relatively grounded period drama for a long while, following twin gangsters Smoke and Stack (both played by Jordan) reuniting with loved ones, before vampires become part of the story. Honestly, because this element kicked in so late, it made the whole film feel a bit disjointed to me. Thankfully, going into this rewatch familiar with the structure helped me to better prepare for that tonal shift, and I even found myself anticipating the moment we meet Jack O’Connell’s Remmick, the lead bloodsucker. Yet, I must admit that that anticipation also marked a major shift in my opinion of the film.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I Was Initially Disappointed By Its Portrayal Of Vampires

In his Sinners review, Eric Eisenberg says he cannot decide if he loves the film more as a horror flick or a crime thriller, and I certainly share that sentiment upon rewatch. However, the first time I saw the film, I was surprised to find myself preferring the crime movie elements, and especially Sinners’ captivating soundtrack, over any of its supernatural qualities.

I have seen my fair share of good vampire movies, and my favorites offer something new to add to the lore pioneered by Dracula author Bram Stoker. Other than the reveal that the creatures from Sinners are mentally and physically linked by a hive mind (and the drooling, too, I guess), I felt that the film did not offer much else that was unique or interesting to their depiction, and I was a bit underwhelmed by its second half for that reason. Luckily, opinions can change…

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I Was More Impressed With The Horror Elements The Second Time

I have always believed that the key to a great horror movie is not necessarily an original concept, but a refreshing vision of something otherwise familiar. For some reason that I still cannot fathom, Sinners did not quite live up to that principle for me the first time I saw it, but I completely reject that statement upon rewatch.

I came to realize that it is not fair to criticize it for a mostly traditional depiction of vampirism, because what matters is how well the bloodsuckers themselves are depicted, and the film absolutely excels in that regard. From Remmick’s sinister charm, the story’s emotionally driven thrills, and visceral imagery that is simultaneously frightening and irresistibly gorgeous, this might have taken the place of the original Nosferatu as my all-time favorite vampire film. While Coogler has called it a complete vision with no need for a sequel, I would still be down for an expansion of this universe, especially if those Choctaw vampire hunters are the leads this time.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Felt More Connected To The Characters The Second Time

I also cannot figure out why I was not as impressed with the human characters the first time around. To be clear, I think the cast is phenomenal, including newcomer Miles Caton making a stunning debut as Sammie Moore, but I struggled to make a lasting connection with him or almost any of the others holed up at the Juke Joint. I really cannot stress enough how thankful I am for this rewatch, because I now regard this as one of the most brilliant examples of exquisitely developed, character-driven storytelling in recent memory.

The near symbiotic, but diverse, dynamic between Smoke and Stack, elevated by Jordan’s brilliant dual performance, is so well defined, and I was also more deeply affected by Smoke’s grief from losing his and Annie’s (Wunmi Mosaku) child. In fact, I didn’t realize the first time I watched Sinners how important the theme of loss is to the story, not just from death but also in the loss of humanity and individuality. For instance, I have not been able to get Grace’s (Li Jun Li) horrified reaction to seeing her husband, Bo (Yao), turned into a hive-minded monster.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Watching Sinners At Home Allowed Me To See More Of The Movie

A lot of early reviews of Sinners urged audiences to see it in IMAX, but I did not listen to that suggestion. I, instead, chose to see it at my favorite local theater, which not only does not have IMAX available, but its largest main screen is very narrow in length. So, I did not even realize at the time that I was not seeing the “complete” film as it was intended, but I certainly noticed upon rewatch.

Projecting the film onto my 150-inch home theater screen, I was able to actually see how the aspect ratio changed to accommodate the IMAX footage at key moments in the film. This greatly enhanced the visual appeal for me, especially during the vampire attacks. It almost made me regret opting for the smaller theater I love to help support as often as possible instead of seeking out an IMAX theater.

Following my rewatch, I would still consider Sinners only my second favorite film of the year so far (behind Warfare, which offered an unexpected nostalgic experience for me). I am proud to say, however, that I regard it as a near-perfect film and one of the most satisfyingly rich and creative cinematic experiences I have had in my lifetime, especially for the masterful scene in which the spirits of musicians from past and present perform with Sammie. I loved that moment from day one, but it is wonderful to have even more reasons to praise this instant classic.