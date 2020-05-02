Wait, Avengers: Endgame Wasn’t Meant To Set Up The Loki TV Series?

Still, this potential madcap mayhem doesn’t mean there won’t be room for growth. Loki creator and executive producer Michael Waldron is hoping to explore what makes the character tick. And what he’s particularly hoping to zero in on is the fact that Loki has always been someone who’s lacked control of his own life. He’s also never been able to establish a true identity apart from his connections to Thor, Odin and Asgard. This should make for interesting storytelling and should add a few more layers to the fan-favorite character.