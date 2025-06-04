Tom Hiddleston's Latest Doomsday Update For Loki Is Both Comforting And Bothersome

Amid the 2025 movie schedule, Marvel Studios’ next Avengers film remains in its production phase. Fans, all the while, are eager to know more about Doomsday. But, today, I think you True Believers might be shedding a tear or two, and that’s courtesy of Tom Hiddleston’s expert tease on what we can expect from Loki. It's news that’s both very cool - but also heartbreaking.

Whehn he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote The Life of Chuck, Hiddleston was reminded of how his Marvel Cinematic Universe character was holding all the timelines in the multiverse in Loki Season 2’s bittersweet finale. With his late night host using that point of order as a window into a larger conversation, the man playing that guardian of the Sacred Timeline cracked down with this vague answer:

Still is. I mean, we haven’t seen him do anything different.

While the MCU is vaster than ever in The Multiverse Saga, it appears that Tom Hiddleston’s reformed mischief maker has actually stayed put for all time, always. But, with the lead character of the Disney+ subscription-based series still holding all of time and space together, does that mean we won’t see much of Loki in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars?

Come to think of it, I know that everyone’s focused on what a Loki/Thor reunion would look like in this two-part cinematic splash panel, and that’s totally fair. However, I wonder if that same sort of treatment will be given to Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino); as they were hit just as hard by Loki’s sacrifice.

Perhaps maybe this is why both of those aforementioned upcoming Marvel movies were moved into December release slots - so as to allow our boy to get back into the field? Of course, since Marvel Studios is as secretive as a vintage espionage thriller, chances are we won't be learning any information of that sort in the foreseeable future.

The Life of Chuck star certainly isn’t giving up the goods on any upcoming superhero movies; and Jimmy Kimmel knows it. You’ll see that in the clip shared below, which sees both men engaged in a verbal, spoiler-free "dance":

You could probably ask Tom Hiddleston if he was cast as James Bond, and the man would gleefully give you an answer that makes you uncertain which way to bet. Surely, his Marvel media training helped in that respect, but I think most of that cool avoidance is thanks to the man's inherent charms.

It makes his return in Avengers: Doomsday - which set to debut in theaters on December 18, 2026 - all the more intriguing. But you won’t need to wait too long to see the man actually dance, as The Life of Chuck is in limited release this weekend, with its wide release starting on June 13th.