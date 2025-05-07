I Can’t Get Enough Of This Video Of David Harbour Using ‘Snapped’ And Not ‘Blipped’ To Discuss Thanos (And The Rest Of The New Avengers Cast Is So Confused)

Spoilers ahead for Thunderbolts*.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to titles debuting in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie to hit theaters is Thunderbolts*, which was one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies ahead of its release last weekend. The Thunderbolts* cast has great chemistry, and a funny video dropped online of them arguing about who was or was not snapped away by Thanos.

The ending of Thunderbolts* was thrilling, with the movie's asterisk finally explained as the motley crew of antiheroes was dubbed the New Avengers. But just because they've got this title doesn't mean they've been watching the Marvel movies in order like fans. Just look at a video from EW's Instagram, where the cast debated The Snap vs The Blip, and exactly who got turned to dust by Thanos. Check it out below:

So maybe this cast doesn't have to act that hard to bring their funny group dynamic to life. Because it's on display right here, where David Harbour argued with Florence Pugh and company about her character Yelena's fate. And just like they all discount Red Guardian, the same thing happened to the Stranger Things star. Poor guy.

While Florence Pugh originally argued that she didn't get snapped (or blipped), she eventually remembered a flashback from Hawkeye which showed those moments from Yelena's perspective. We saw The Blip through her eyes, with years having instantly passed as she returned thanks to Hulk's snap in Avengers: Endgame.

Some of the confusion happening in this adorable video is related to the verbiage use. Namely The Snap vs The Blip. While fans started calling Thanos' destruction of half of all life by the former, in the MCU the event's official name is The Blip. Namely because those lost ones returned to the world as if nothing has happened. And shows like Hawkeye and WandaVision have shown how chaotic that moment was throughout the shared universe.

Of course Yelena wasn't the only member of the New Avengers who met this fate. Sebastian Stan's Bucky turned to dust at the of Avengers: Infinity War, right before Steve Rogers' eyes. The fate of the rest of the team during this universe-changing moment hasn't been officially revealed just yet, but maybe that'll happen in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel's live stream for Doomsday confirmed that the Thunderbolts/New Avengers will be part of the cast, and it should be fascinating to see how they interact with the former Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. Perhaps we'll learn more about who was blipped and who was not.

Thunderbolts* is in theaters now, and will be followed by Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. And we'll see these characters all interact next year when the Avengers franchise finally returns to the big screen.