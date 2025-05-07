I Can’t Get Enough Of This Video Of David Harbour Using ‘Snapped’ And Not ‘Blipped’ To Discuss Thanos (And The Rest Of The New Avengers Cast Is So Confused)

News
By published

Yeah, this is great.

Red Guardian, Ghost, Bucky Barnes, Yelena and U.S. Agent in an elevator in Thunderbolts*
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Spoilers ahead for Thunderbolts*.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to titles debuting in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie to hit theaters is Thunderbolts*, which was one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies ahead of its release last weekend. The Thunderbolts* cast has great chemistry, and a funny video dropped online of them arguing about who was or was not snapped away by Thanos.

The ending of Thunderbolts* was thrilling, with the movie's asterisk finally explained as the motley crew of antiheroes was dubbed the New Avengers. But just because they've got this title doesn't mean they've been watching the Marvel movies in order like fans. Just look at a video from EW's Instagram, where the cast debated The Snap vs The Blip, and exactly who got turned to dust by Thanos. Check it out below:

A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly)

A photo posted by on

So maybe this cast doesn't have to act that hard to bring their funny group dynamic to life. Because it's on display right here, where David Harbour argued with Florence Pugh and company about her character Yelena's fate. And just like they all discount Red Guardian, the same thing happened to the Stranger Things star. Poor guy.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
The MCU is streaming on Disney+. Fans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

View Deal

While Florence Pugh originally argued that she didn't get snapped (or blipped), she eventually remembered a flashback from Hawkeye which showed those moments from Yelena's perspective. We saw The Blip through her eyes, with years having instantly passed as she returned thanks to Hulk's snap in Avengers: Endgame.

Some of the confusion happening in this adorable video is related to the verbiage use. Namely The Snap vs The Blip. While fans started calling Thanos' destruction of half of all life by the former, in the MCU the event's official name is The Blip. Namely because those lost ones returned to the world as if nothing has happened. And shows like Hawkeye and WandaVision have shown how chaotic that moment was throughout the shared universe.

Yelena experiencing The Blip in Hawkeye

(Image credit: Marvel)

Of course Yelena wasn't the only member of the New Avengers who met this fate. Sebastian Stan's Bucky turned to dust at the of Avengers: Infinity War, right before Steve Rogers' eyes. The fate of the rest of the team during this universe-changing moment hasn't been officially revealed just yet, but maybe that'll happen in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel's live stream for Doomsday confirmed that the Thunderbolts/New Avengers will be part of the cast, and it should be fascinating to see how they interact with the former Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. Perhaps we'll learn more about who was blipped and who was not.

Thunderbolts* is in theaters now, and will be followed by Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. And we'll see these characters all interact next year when the Avengers franchise finally returns to the big screen.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

Jeremy Renner Turning Down Hawkeye Season 2 Over Contract Disputes Seemed Pretty Straightforward, But Rumors Point To A Different Explanation

Did Thunderbolts*’ Void Get Other Marvel Heroes? The Movie’s Writer Offers Honest Thoughts

An Ex-Porn Star Claimed He Was Diddy’s ‘Sex Slave,’ And There’s Now New Evidence That Directly Links Him To The Rapper
See more latest
Most Popular
Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs appears in the &quot;Gotta Move On&quot; music video
An Ex-Porn Star Claimed He Was Diddy’s ‘Sex Slave,’ And There’s Now New Evidence That Directly Links Him To The Rapper
Danny Reagan pointing on Blue Bloods Season 13
Donnie Wahlberg’s Latest Comments About His Blue Bloods Spinoff Make Me More Optimistic The Reagan Family Dinners Will Continue
Phil Keoghan holding a pizza box and introducing the pizza challenge in Italy in Season 37 of The Amazing Race.
A Lot Of Amazing Race Fans Were Happy About Last Week’s Twist, But I Feel Differently
Debuting in 1995, the “Partners Statue” is a sculpture of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse located in front of Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, Photographer)
A New Disney Theme Park Is Coming, But There's A Catch
Bonnie Wright in Harry Potter 7
Harry Potter’s Ginny Weasley Actress Bonnie Wright Opens Up About The Co-Stars She Still Keeps In Touch With
Pictured (L-R): Román Zaragoza as Sasappis looking to his right, Asher Grodman as Trevor standing with his hands on his hips and looking apprehensive, Sheila Carrasco as Flower looking up, and Richie Moriarty as Pete looking concerned.
A Ghosts' Star Said Season 4's Finale Might Make Us 'A Little Mad,' Which Eases My Anxiety In One Way, But Amplifies It In Another
Pierce Brosnan and Robin Williams sitting at restaurant table in Mrs. Doubtfire
‘He Went Really Blue’: Pierce Brosnan Recalls Robin Williams NSFW Riffing On Set, But It’s His Story About Meeting The Actor For The First Time That’s Hilariously Surreal
Sally Hawkins as Laura and Jonah Wren Phillips as Oliver in Bring Her Back.
‘Bring Her Back Is F---ed Up!’ First Reactions To The Upcoming A24 Movie Have Horror Lovers Squirming
Missy Peregrym as Maggie in FBI Season 7x20
FBI's High-Stakes Crisis For Maggie Felt Like It Belonged In The CBS Drama's Season Finale, And I Blame Another TV Show For Freaking Me Out
Josh Hartnett in Fight or Flight.
I'm Barely Aware Of Josh Harnett And Katee Sackhoff's New Action Movie, But Its Rotten Tomatoes Score Might Just Get Me To The Theater