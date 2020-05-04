Josh Gad Has A Good Reason For Dashing Our Hopes About Him Joining Disney's Hercules Live-Action Movie

While Danny DeVito is a strong choice, it's also no shock why people would think of Josh Gad for the role as well. Gad and Disney have been basically joined at the hip since the first Frozen movie. He's currently working with the studio on a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, reboot/sequel as well as a Disney+ prequel series that will follow Gaston and Le Fou from the live-action Beauty and the Beast. His next film is Disney's Artemis Fowl, which just made the jump from theaters to Disney+. Adding another big movie would be no big deal, it's just more Disney.