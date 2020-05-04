What Tron’s Director Wishes He'd Done Differently

The original Tron was a groundbreaking film in 1982. It used computers in ways that nobody ever had before to make a movie that looked like nothing the world had ever seen. While this completely new look excited a lot of people and made life long Tron fans, the movie wasn't the box office revolution that Disney was hoping for. It made fans and it made money, but there's a clear feeling that the movie's uniqueness may have turned off as many people as it turned on. Director Steven Lisberger says that he now wishes he'd been able to better prepare the movie audience for the film, simply because it was so different.