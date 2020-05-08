Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Almost Brought Back Another Icon Alien Race

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might have hit theaters back in December, but the blockbuster continues to dominate conversations in pop culture. The Star Trek director had a ton of narrative ground to cover throughout Episode IX's runtime, so plenty of concepts ended up on the cutting room floor. One of which would have brought back an iconic Star Wars species: Tusken Raiders aka the Sand People of Tatooine.