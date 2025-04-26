Sigourney Weaver Told Me About Aliens Handing Her Drinks And Puppeteers Making Grogu Come Alive On The Mandalorian Movie Set, And I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall
"You melt."
How perfect is it that Sigourney Weaver is in The Mandalorian And Grogu movie? The 2026 release will be the first Star Wars film since The Rise of Skywalker, and when we got a first look during this past weekend’s Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan, we also learned more about Weaver’s new character through first footage and a short chat with Weaver herself. I especially loved hearing from the Alien icon about her lovely experience in a galaxy far, far away.
After we experienced Star Wars Celebration’s panel, which also included the surprise announcement Ryan Gosling will be in the next Star Wars movie after The Mandalorian And Grogu, Sigourney Weaver told us this about stepping onto Jon Favreau’s set:
Someone start blasting the cantina music from Star Wars, because it sounds like Weaver had an epic time in one of the galaxy’s bars during her time on The Mandalorian And Grogu. But as she shared with us, a scene where she’s interacting with an alien giving her a drink might have already been cut. Oh, how I wish I could have been a fly on the wall with Weaver on the set of the movie following her sweet descriptions of the whole experience.
As the actress shared, the set was full of crew members who have been working on Star Wars films and TV shows for years upon years, and it was such a joy to join the family. Weaver also offered insight into her character with these words:
In the footage we watched at Star Wars Celebration, Weaver seems to be in charge of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu as they are sent on an important mission to save the galaxy. Weaver has previously gushed about working with Grogu, but it was especially interesting to hear from her what working with the puppet looked like on set. As she continued:
We're looking forward to learning more about Weaver’s character in the year leading up to The Mandalorian And Grogu's release on May 22, 2026. We still have yet to see what’s going on with Jeremy Allen White’s alleged character in the movie! You can keep track of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows here on CinemaBlend as we wait.
