Sigourney Weaver Told Me About Aliens Handing Her Drinks And Puppeteers Making Grogu Come Alive On The Mandalorian Movie Set, And I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall

How perfect is it that Sigourney Weaver is in The Mandalorian And Grogu movie ? The 2026 release will be the first Star Wars film since The Rise of Skywalker, and when we got a first look during this past weekend’s Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan, we also learned more about Weaver’s new character through first footage and a short chat with Weaver herself. I especially loved hearing from the Alien icon about her lovely experience in a galaxy far, far away.

After we experienced Star Wars Celebration’s panel , which also included the surprise announcement Ryan Gosling will be in the next Star Wars movie after The Mandalorian And Grogu, Sigourney Weaver told us this about stepping onto Jon Favreau’s set:

It’s such a wonderful imaginative place. You know, I had an alien bartender, it was cut, I think that moment, but I went up and there was the alien giving me a drink. But, I just the love the set, and everybody who’d been together if not for just The Mandalorian, but other films in the Star Wars world. But, it’s just a great ride. It’s like finding a great beach of the greatest wave as a surfer. You know?

Someone start blasting the cantina music from Star Wars, because it sounds like Weaver had an epic time in one of the galaxy’s bars during her time on The Mandalorian And Grogu. But as she shared with us, a scene where she’s interacting with an alien giving her a drink might have already been cut. Oh, how I wish I could have been a fly on the wall with Weaver on the set of the movie following her sweet descriptions of the whole experience.

As the actress shared, the set was full of crew members who have been working on Star Wars films and TV shows for years upon years, and it was such a joy to join the family. Weaver also offered insight into her character with these words:

Well my character is a pilot. She came out during the Rebellion, and now she’s charged with protecting the New Republic and the Outer Rim, where if there’s any vistages in the Empire, she’ll try to stamp them out. I felt it's a very important job she has. And, there’s a lot going on in this world that is concerning.

In the footage we watched at Star Wars Celebration, Weaver seems to be in charge of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu as they are sent on an important mission to save the galaxy. Weaver has previously gushed about working with Grogu , but it was especially interesting to hear from her what working with the puppet looked like on set. As she continued:

I have to say, even when you see the full four puppeteers who get [Grogu] to walk, to do this and that, they are all so skilled. But they somehow disappear when they are actually Grogu. You just look at Grogu and you melt. But with my character, she’s not supposed to [melt]. She’s kind of looking at both of them and she has a very important job for them to do and doesn’t want the kid to get in the way. So, she’s a bit fierce with him, but I know that inside, it’s just her professional [front]. You can’t not fall in love with this guy. The sound, the look, the ears! The little hands.

We're looking forward to learning more about Weaver’s character in the year leading up to The Mandalorian And Grogu's release on May 22, 2026. We still have yet to see what’s going on with Jeremy Allen White’s alleged character in the movie! You can keep track of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows here on CinemaBlend as we wait.