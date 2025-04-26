Sigourney Weaver Told Me About Aliens Handing Her Drinks And Puppeteers Making Grogu Come Alive On The Mandalorian Movie Set, And I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall

News
By published

"You melt."

How perfect is it that Sigourney Weaver is in The Mandalorian And Grogu movie? The 2026 release will be the first Star Wars film since The Rise of Skywalker, and when we got a first look during this past weekend’s Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan, we also learned more about Weaver’s new character through first footage and a short chat with Weaver herself. I especially loved hearing from the Alien icon about her lovely experience in a galaxy far, far away.

After we experienced Star Wars Celebration’s panel, which also included the surprise announcement Ryan Gosling will be in the next Star Wars movie after The Mandalorian And Grogu, Sigourney Weaver told us this about stepping onto Jon Favreau’s set:

It’s such a wonderful imaginative place. You know, I had an alien bartender, it was cut, I think that moment, but I went up and there was the alien giving me a drink. But, I just the love the set, and everybody who’d been together if not for just The Mandalorian, but other films in the Star Wars world. But, it’s just a great ride. It’s like finding a great beach of the greatest wave as a surfer. You know?

Someone start blasting the cantina music from Star Wars, because it sounds like Weaver had an epic time in one of the galaxy’s bars during her time on The Mandalorian And Grogu. But as she shared with us, a scene where she’s interacting with an alien giving her a drink might have already been cut. Oh, how I wish I could have been a fly on the wall with Weaver on the set of the movie following her sweet descriptions of the whole experience.

TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 18: Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver pose for a photo backstage during Star Wars Celebration Japan Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Chiba, Japan.

(Image credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Disney)

As the actress shared, the set was full of crew members who have been working on Star Wars films and TV shows for years upon years, and it was such a joy to join the family. Weaver also offered insight into her character with these words:

Well my character is a pilot. She came out during the Rebellion, and now she’s charged with protecting the New Republic and the Outer Rim, where if there’s any vistages in the Empire, she’ll try to stamp them out. I felt it's a very important job she has. And, there’s a lot going on in this world that is concerning.

In the footage we watched at Star Wars Celebration, Weaver seems to be in charge of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu as they are sent on an important mission to save the galaxy. Weaver has previously gushed about working with Grogu, but it was especially interesting to hear from her what working with the puppet looked like on set. As she continued:

I have to say, even when you see the full four puppeteers who get [Grogu] to walk, to do this and that, they are all so skilled. But they somehow disappear when they are actually Grogu. You just look at Grogu and you melt. But with my character, she’s not supposed to [melt]. She’s kind of looking at both of them and she has a very important job for them to do and doesn’t want the kid to get in the way. So, she’s a bit fierce with him, but I know that inside, it’s just her professional [front]. You can’t not fall in love with this guy. The sound, the look, the ears! The little hands.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan Ahead of Sigourney Weaver being part of The Mandalorian And Grogu next May, you can catch up on all three seasons of The Mandalorian at home with Disney+. A Disney+ subscription starts at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

View Deal

We're looking forward to learning more about Weaver’s character in the year leading up to The Mandalorian And Grogu's release on May 22, 2026. We still have yet to see what’s going on with Jeremy Allen White’s alleged character in the movie! You can keep track of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows here on CinemaBlend as we wait.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

A24’s The Legend Of Ochi Hired A YouTuber Making Bird Sounds In His Basement To Work On The Movie, And I'm Wowed By The Whole Process

‘I'm A Little Bit Sensitive About It’: Tony Gilroy Explains Why There Aren’t More Alien Creatures In Andor

I Re-Watched Conclave On Amazon Prime, And There Is Something I'm Really In Awe Of
See more latest
Most Popular
Jenna Ortega on the phone in a prison in Season 2 of You
Jenna Ortega Isn't In The Final Season Of You Because Of Wednesday, But The Creators Had Ideas For Her Character's Return
Ben Affleck sitting with an expression of stoic concern in The Accountant 2.
The Accountant 2 Is Blowing Ben Affleck's Original Movie Out Of The Water On Rotten Tomatoes
Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston in Elsbeth Season 2x18
I Thought Elsbeth's Bloody Judge Crawford Twist Had To Be A Fake Out, But Now I Have Questions For The Season 2 Finale
Helena Zengel as Yuri with a baby Ochi in The Legend of Ochi
A24’s The Legend Of Ochi Hired A YouTuber Making Bird Sounds In His Basement To Work On The Movie, And I'm Wowed By The Whole Process
Charli XCX in Speed Drive music video in pink scarf standing next to pink convertible
Charli XCX Is Not Going To Be In Greta Gerwig's Narnia Movie After All, But I'm Psyched That We're Still Getting A Barbie Reunion Thanks To New Casting
Denise Gough&#039;s Dedra Meero in Andor Season 2
‘I'm A Little Bit Sensitive About It’: Tony Gilroy Explains Why There Aren’t More Alien Creatures In Andor
Katy Pery in a metallic dress on American idol stage.
That Time Katy Perry Seemingly Addressed Her Space Backlash In The Middle Of Her Show
Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
Jason Isaacs Is Sure People Will Forget He Played Lucius Malfoy After The Harry Potter Show Comes Out, And He Explained Why He's Perfectly Fine With That
Ebon Moss-Bachrach&#039;s Thing wearing civilian clothing, including blue ball cap and tie with gray jacket
The Fantastic Four Is Finally Debuting In The MCU, And I’m Especially Excited About How First Steps Is Delivering Another Big First For The Superhero Franchise
Wonderous Journeys
After Footage Of People Running In Epic Universe Went Viral, A Theme Parkgoer Got Real About What Being At Opening At Disneyland Is Like