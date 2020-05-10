Chris Hemsworth Reflects On Why Thor 'Desperately' Needed Someone Like Taika Waititi At The Helm

Chris Hemsworth’s adoration of Taika Waititi is totally understandable. Clearly, he’s not the only one at Disney who feels that way, too, since they recently announced (despite his earlier denials) that they’ve booked the director for a new Star Wars film. It’s an interesting, but definitely not unwelcome, move for the franchise, which could use a bit of lightheartedness following The Rise of Skywalker. We’re looking forward to seeing how he injects his unique filmmaking style into both the Marvel and Star Wars universes in the years to come. Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on February 11, 2022.