After Pedro Pascal's Sister Voiced X-Men Casting Hopes, His Last Of Us Co-Star Bella Ramsey Is Now Rumored For A Mutant Role

With the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps set to release soon and Marvel Studios shifting gears into X-Men territory, the Internet has gone full mutant mania. Now, thanks to a well-placed quote and a swirl of new casting rumors, two familiar names either involved with or in proximity to The Last of Us (streamable with a Max subscription) are suddenly in the conversation regarding Marvel's take on the mutants. The actors in question are Pedro Pascal’s sister, Lux Pascal, and his HBO co-star, Bella Ramsey.

Who Does Lux Pascal Want To Play In An X-Men Project?

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lux Pascal opened up about her breakout role in Miss Carbón and her hopes for the future. One of her wishes is a potential big-screen turn as Jean Grey, as Pascal shared:

I feel so connected to her, both physically and mentally, and how she becomes Phoenix because she’s corrupted by the world.

That alone would be enough to spark fan cast threads, but the timing couldn’t be more perfect. As Pedro Pascal joins the MCU himself this summer, taking on Reed Richards in the aforementioned upcoming Marvel movie Fantastic Four: First Steps. The notion of the Pascal family further staking its claim in this massive superhero franchise is exciting to think about, to be honest.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

What's Going On With The Rumors Involving Bella Ramsey?

It's interesting that Lux Pascal's comments also coincide with X-Men rumors swirling around Bella Ramsey, the Emmy-nominated powerhouse who played Ellie opposite Pedro Pascal’s Joel in The Last of Us. While nothing is confirmed, the rumor mill has lit up with speculation that the HBO favorite may be in line to portray a younger version of Rogue or possibly Shadowcat (a.k.a. Kitty Pryde), with the latter being mentioned by MyTimeToShineHello of X. Both characters beloved by fans and pivotal to any fresh take on the mutant saga.

I personally would rather see the veteran Requiem star take on Pryde, or possibly an altogether different character, one that hasn’t even been seen on screen before. For my money, these are the mutants Bella Ramsey was born to play:

No-Girl (Martha Johansson) – Power: Disembodied brain with powerful telepathy Why Bella? A tragic and deeply unique role—they could crush the emotional weight and inner strength behind this fan-favorite oddity.

Power: Disembodied brain with powerful telepathy Trance (Hope Abbott) – Power: Astral projection with explosive energy surges when stressed. Why Bella? Trance's struggle to control her abilities mirrors Ellie’s emotional volatility, perfect for the rising star’s intensity.

Power: Astral projection with explosive energy surges when stressed. Wallflower (Laurie Collins) – Power: Releases pheromones that influence others’ emotions. Why Bella? A soft-spoken mutant dealing with isolation and internal conflict, the performer excels at playing characters with layers of vulnerability.

Power: Releases pheromones that influence others’ emotions. Blindfold (Ruth Aldine) – Power: Precognition and telepathy, often cryptic and dreamlike. Why Bella? This haunting, ethereal mutant would allow the English performer to go full cerebral. A fan-favorite New X-Men member ripe for screen debut.

Power: Precognition and telepathy, often cryptic and dreamlike. Tempo (Heather Tucker) – Power: Time manipulation (can slow or speed time for others). Why Bella? Often morally conflicted, sometimes heroic, sometimes not—Tempo’s complex arc would be a compelling vehicle for Ramsey.

Power: Time manipulation (can slow or speed time for others).

Between Game of Thrones and The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey has made a name for themselves as a fearless, emotionally layered performer. That's precisely the kind of energy that could revitalize Marvel’s mutant roster. It also doesn’t hurt that they already have major studio experience, critical acclaim and a built-in fanbase.

What I really can't get over, though, isn't simply the casting chatter—it’s how connected these threads are. Considering Pedro Pascal is joining Marvel, Lux, is vocal about wanting to join the X-Men as Jean Grey, Bella Ramsey is allegedly being eyed for a mutant role, it feels like someone scripted this. Still, the overlap feels too perfect to ignore, especially when you consider how Marvel Studios likes to build around familiar, reliable talent.

Could Bella Ramsey and the Pascal siblings all end up suiting up together in an upcoming superhero movie? It’s not out of the question but, for now, we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, fans can revisit the X-Men films from the Fox era and catch up on all the Marvel Movies in order, all streaming with a Disney+ subscription.

Watch for the older Pascal sibling’s character, Reed Richards, to officially join the MCU when Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on July 25.