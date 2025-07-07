I Already Loved The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Main Theme Music, But This Video Of A Chorus Singing It Hits Way Different

In my gig as a professional writer of words about movies, spoilers come with the territory. I do my best to avoid any rumors I can, but I also try to avoid any early content released by studios, like individual scenes dropped on social media, and especially music. I like to experience the whole movie for the first time if I can. Of course, that aimed-at pureness rarely happens, and such wasn't the case with Michael Giacchino’s theme for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Of course, I can’t be too bummed that I’ve already heard the theme, because it’s an incredible piece of music that, after hearing it the first time, I've intentionally listened to multiple times since. (Not too much.) Still, even I wasn’t ready to hear it performed by an actual choir, an aural experience that now has me even more excited for the rest of the score and the entire movie. Check it out.

FAN TAS TIC FOOOURRR 🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/FKV6yftFeqJuly 6, 2025

A Brazilian Fantastic Four fan account posted the short clip of this chorus performing the Fantastic Four theme, and Ben Grimm's hat's off to them. Hearing the voices sing the name of the superhero team is already impressive in the trailers for the film, but somehow it’s even more powerful watching people actually do it.

I’ve been excited for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in a way I haven’t been for a lot of the MCU movies post-Endgame. That’s not to say I haven’t enjoyed them, but little had me excited to see them, and few of them gave me much reason to think about them again after they were over.

Fantastic Four and its retro-future aesthetic just gives the entire movie a different feel, and right now, anything different just seems like it could be better. The potential for Fantastic Four to give new life to the MCU, and to even do more for Disney as a whole, cannot be undersold. The same is true of the score. While Michael Giacchino has scored MCU movies before, none of them sound like this.

Based on the hype surrounding the new movie, I don’t appear to be the only one especially excited to see the Fantastic Four movie, and considering the history of Fantastic Four movies, that alone is an accomplishment. Considering that neither of the two MCU movies released earlier this year were likely the hits Marvel Studios was hoping for, there’s likely a lot riding on this new entry.

With a little more than two weeks before the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, I’m still going to be working to avoid last-minute spoilers. I’m going to try to avoid hearing any more of the movie score if I can. Although I expect I’ll be listening to the theme quite a few times before I go see the movie on July 25.