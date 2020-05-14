All 6 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies, Ranked

But that also might be its problem, since it feels so much more inconsequential in the process. There are a lot more jokes in this movie, and next to none of them land if you’re an adult (though they make my kids laugh). Plus, the plot, which sounds great on paper, feels more like an extended episode of the cartoon, which was probably why I liked it so much as a kid, but quickly get bored by it today. Still, it brings back good memories, so this might be a biased pick placing it so high on this list, but one that I think a lot of people would agree with.