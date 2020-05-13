Man Of Steel: What If Superman Hadn't Killed General Zod?

Rather than resurrecting Zod to become the bastard creation that is Doomsday, we probably would have seen Zod again. And this time, he’d probably be best friends with megalomaniac/fellow Superman hater, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg). Metropolis would have been even more destroyed in Batman v. Superman, leaving humanity even more softened up for either Darkseid or Steppenwolf to subjugate Earth with the greatest of ease. Not to mention, if Batman v. Superman has taught us anything, Lois Lane (Amy Adams) would have probably died in the crossfire, and Darkseid would already have his hooks in Superman, ready to take control of his mind.