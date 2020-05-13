New Avatar 2 Set Photo Offers First Glimpse Of Kate Winslet

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

James Cameron is a legendary filmmaker who has consistently challenged that the industry was capable throughout his long career. Arguably his two biggest movies are Titanic and Avatar, both of which used cutting-edge visual effects and became the highest grossing movie in their time. The latter movie is getting a slew of (expensive) sequels, with Avatar 2 introducing a ton of new characters. One of which is a Na'vi named Ronal, played by none other than Rose herself, Kate Winslet. A new photo from the set revealed the first glimpse of Winslet, before the visual effects transform her into a blue alien.