Now Johnny Depp's Ex Vanessa Paradis Is Defending Actor As Part Of Libel Case

Johnny Depp has has been embroiled in a number of legal battles over the last couple of years. Currently, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is involved in a pair of major lawsuits. One is a defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, the other is a libel suit against, the U.K. paper, The Sun. This latter suit took a new turn recently when Depp's former partner Vanessa Paradis reportedly spoke on the record in his defense, claiming that Depp is a "kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person."