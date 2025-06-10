After Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuits Were Thrown Out, His Lawyer Didn’t Mince Words About Blake Lively’s ‘Predictable Declaration Of Victory’
The lawsuits were tossed this week.
This week marked a major development in regard to the ongoing legal battle between It Ends with Us collaborators Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Lively was handed a major victory by the court this week, as a judge tossed out Baldoni’s $400 million suit against her, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist. Also, the court threw out Baldoni’s $250 million libel suit against The New York Times. Following the decision, Lively’s team responded to the news enthusiastically, and Baldoni's lawyer is now speaking out.
Blake Lively’s team specifically referred to the removal of the suit “a total victory and a complete vindication” and called Justin Baldoni’s legal filing a “sham.” Attorney Bryan Freedman, who represents Baldoni, shared a statement of his own, which was obtained by People. Freedman chastised Lively and her camp for their “premature declaration of victory,” calling it “false.” As ruled, Baldoni and co. can still amend their claims of breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract. Freedman mentioned that in his message:
In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni, who directed and co-starred alongside her in IEWU, as well as his Wayfarer Studios production company. Lively claimed that Baldoni sexually harassed her on the set and that he and his PR team attempted to launch a smear campaign against her. Upon responding, Baldoni denied the allegations and launched the aforementioned lawsuit against the NYT. Eventually, Lively filed suit against her ex-co-star, and Baldoni countersued her.
Bryan Freedman, who’s represented multiple celebrity clients in recent years, went on to further allege that the Shallows actress’ claims are not true and provided comment on his plans moving forward. In addition, Freedman addressed those who’ve supported his client throughout this time:
After the initial claims were made, Justin Baldoni was dropped from WME talent agency, with company exec Ari Emmanuel later discussing his decision to drop the star. Emmanuel also threw his support behind Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds amid what he referred to as a “fucked up, bad situation.” Rumors have also swirled about how Baldoni has handled this situation and, most recently, it was alleged that he was having trouble handling the “financial and emotional weight” of the legal battle.
Justin Baldoni, Bryan Freedman and co. currently have until June 23 to make the aforementioned amendments. At the same time, Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni remains in play and likely won’t go to court until 2026. Lively’s team, as of this writing, has also not responded to Freedman’s assessment of the recently dropped lawsuits.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
