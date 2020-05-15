5 Things Disney's Live-Action Hercules Needs To Include

Of Course Disney’s Live-Action Hercules Should Be A Musical

Along with the Russos' early comments about the approach for Hercules, they expressed some uneasiness about how the music might come into play in the live-action version. For now, the Hercules producers said it would definitely have an important role in the film, but I think when audiences sign up for a Disney version of Hercules, they want to see the music numbers play out on the big screen again. “Go The Distance,” “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love),” all the Muses' numbers – those are the lively elements of Hercules that really set it apart from other versions of the Greek myth that have not played well with audiences in recent years. We’ve seen the gritty Hercules movies starring Dwayne Johnson and Kellan Lutz. The lesson learned with those live-action versions is no one really cared.