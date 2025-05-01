I Enjoyed A Goofy Movie's VR Powerline Experience, And I Have Two Other Disney Moments I’d Love To See Recreated Like This

A Goofy Movie celebrated its 30th anniversary recently, and as stories of how our perspective on the film has changed with age, and famous stars who almost ended up in the movie circulate, an awesome VR experience is on the web. Have you ever wanted to dance with Powerline on stage? Well, thanks to a new 360-degree video from Disney, you can.

While the video can be viewed on a browser without a VR headset, I was able to check it out using my Meta Quest 3. Not only would I deem it the superior experience, but I'm also going ahead and listing two other iconic Disney moments I'd love to see in VR, in case someone in charge is looking for ideas on what to tackle next.

(Image credit: Disney)

What's So Special About Powerline In VR?

For those curious who can't immediately check it out, Powerline Live! puts you onstage for the biggest scene in A Goofy Movie. Rather than watching from your couch with a Disney+ subscription, you're right next to Powerline as he performs, and ultimately joined by Max and Goofy as they try to avoid capture from security.

Meta Quest 3 512GB With Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle: $499.99 At Amazon

Whether you want to watch A Goofy Movie VR experience or live like The Dark Knight, the Meta Quest 3 is the ultimate device to do both. It saw its price recalibrated following the release of the new 3S model, making it more affordable than at release (when it cost $649.99). And this bundle comes with one of the best VR games out there, Batman: Arkham Shadow, as well as a 3-month free trial of Quest+.

The real jewel of this experience, besides listening to the fantastic song, "I2I', is watching how the scene in the movie would unfold if you were in Powerline's perspective. You'll still see things like Max in the rafters, Goofy walking in on someone changing, and all the other fun bits. I'm a little bummed we don't have another video of "Stand Out," one of the most uplifting Disney songs ever, but man, was this a treat to watch.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Would Love To See Aladdin's "Friend Like Me" Sequence In VR

If Disney is planning on making more of these, I would like to humbly suggest the "Friend Like Me" sequence in Aladdin. Unfortunately, we're a few years past the 30th anniversary, but do we need a valid excuse to bring one of Robin Williams' best scenes back to life? There'd be an opportunity to see a lot of wild animation all around, and be as gobsmacked as Aladdin when he first meets Genie. Plus, a VR experience would help me wash the taste of Will Smith's rap in the live-action out of my mouth. It was a valiant attempt, but not nearly as good as the original.

(Image credit: WDAS)

Alice In Wonderland's Tea Party Would Be Wild As Well

Part of the appeal of VR is how it can transport you to an entirely different world, not unlike what happened in Alice In Wonderland. With that in mind, it would be great to see the Mad Hatter's tea party or other iconic scenes from the movie reimagined in VR. I think it's safe to say I'd enjoy that more than the live-action remake, which CinemaBlend ranked as one of Tim Burton's worst movies.

More On A Goofy Movie (Image credit: Disney) Why A Goofy Movie Is Still Popular 25 Years Later, According to The Voice Of Goofy

I feel like this briefly turned into a hit piece on live-action Disney adaptations, but the point I'm really trying to make here is how cool it was to experience A Goofy Movie in virtual reality. It's like realizing an impossible dream I had in the '90s as a kid, and I swear this video scratched a nostalgic itch I hadn't been able to scratch.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While VR still feels like a technology that is early in its run, it would be cool to see more efforts by Disney and others to work with it and deliver innovative experiences we can all enjoy. Perhaps the next Fantasia movie (assuming one is ever made) could be in VR? These are all ideas I can't do because I don't have the licensing rights or technological know-how to pull off, so have at it Disney!

A Goofy Movie is available to stream on Disney+. Check it out in honor of the 30th anniversary, or just because you want to watch one of the best Disney movies ever made!