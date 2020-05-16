Zack Snyder Reportedly Screened His Snyder Cut Of Justice League, What Does That Mean?

However – and this is the big wrench in the works – everything has been put on hold by the current quarantine, specifically in Los Angeles. Maybe Zack Snyder’s Justice League was prepping for that HBO Max launch, until production delays prevented it. This is where uncertainty creeps in, because we can know that the movie screened, and we can know that Snyder promised “additional photography” weeks later, but no one could have predicted the global situation we’re currently in, so it’s likely this pushed back any possible date on the release of the Snyder Cut.