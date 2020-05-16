Zack Snyder Reportedly Screened His Snyder Cut Of Justice League, What Does That Mean?

Leave a Comment
When Zack Snyder first tackled the massive DC team up Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he accurately described the production process as a marathon within a marathon. The same phrase can be applied to the journey to get Snyder’s cut of Justice League released. Every step of progress feels like a mile achieved, and today, the movement learned of a potentially massive step toward seeing that coveted movie, sooner rather than later.
Zack Snyder has a cut of Justice League that differs from the theatrical cut that Warner Bros. released in 2017. There have been rumors that Snyder screened his cut as recently as February 2020 for executives who wanted to see the current state of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Now, Heroic Hollywood confirms that this screening took place, stating:
It seems like a recent screening of the film could lead to a wider release. Heroic Hollywood has exclusively learned and confirmed that Zack Snyder held a private screening of his cut of Justice League in the first quarter of 2020, with executives from DC in attendance. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, something is happening with Snyder’s cut of the film, and discussions are currently underway.
We can take this one step further and report that according to our sources, this screening took place on Thursday, February 6. No details emerged about what came of the screening, but reports confirm it happened.
Now, let’s discuss what all of this might mean. It’s very exciting to process that DC executives wanted to see Snyder’s cut of Justice League. And even more exciting to understand that, as Heroic Hollywood notes, discussion are underway about how to move forward with the Snyder Cut.
But the pieces that lead to that conclusion were on the table. On February 29, weeks after the reported screening, Snyder gave this film slate as a prize in his Justice League poster competition. The slate promised permission to the winner, artist Victor Ku, to be on set for “any additional photography” that Snyder might need to complete Justice League. He promises that AFTER screening his cut for executives? Aren’t we safe to conclude they agreed on footage being needed, and Snyder planning on completing it?
However – and this is the big wrench in the works – everything has been put on hold by the current quarantine, specifically in Los Angeles. Maybe Zack Snyder’s Justice League was prepping for that HBO Max launch, until production delays prevented it. This is where uncertainty creeps in, because we can know that the movie screened, and we can know that Snyder promised “additional photography” weeks later, but no one could have predicted the global situation we’re currently in, so it’s likely this pushed back any possible date on the release of the Snyder Cut.
The ball now bounces back to Zack Snyder’s court, though we don’t expect him to be able to confirm (or deny) anything. Snyder seems to be playing ball, cooperating with NDAs and gag orders so that he can achieve his ultimate goal: getting his cut of Justice League released. Will it happen? Several more steps absolutely need to occur before the fanbase ever gets there. As stated, it’s a marathon inside of a marathon, but today, it feels like fans moved one mile closer to that finish line.