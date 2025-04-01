Warner Bros. Pictures CinemaCon 2025 Panel Live Blog

We're at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, where movie studios come to show exclusive looks at their biggest releases of the year. This evening's panel is Warner Bros.! We expect to hear new information on Superman, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and perhaps Mortal Kombat 2? Keep it here for by-the-minute breaking news, and refresh this page for updates!

For more from CinemaCon 2025 coverage, check out our live blog of the Sony panel, which features new information on Spider-Man 4, and the Lionsgate panel, which features new information on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.