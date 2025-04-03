I Just Watched The New Superman Footage, And While Krypto Is The Obvious Scene-Stealer, There’s Another Major Moment I Need To Talk About

The next of the upcoming DC movies is just a few months away, with James Gunn’s Superman kicking off the theatrical side of the DC Universe franchise in July. The first Superman trailer premiered in December, and earlier this week, an extended look was screened for CinemaCon attendees. Now that footage has been released to the public, and I think we can all agree that Clark Kent’s dog Krypto is the scene-stealer, no question. Having said that, there are two other major moments in this nearly-five-minute preview that I need to talk about.

Actually, before I get into that, watch the new Superman preview below if you haven’t already:

Most of this extended look shows Krypto dragging an injured Clark back to the Fortress of Solitude to be treated by its robots. Unlike how the scene was cut together in the December trailer, we see that Krypto isn’t immediately helpful, jumping on top of the Kryptonian hero and biting at his foot and sleeve before finally grabbing the cape. The extraterrestrial canine is clearly a handful, but it doesn’t matter, he’s still a good boy. He gets a 12/10.

After the Krypto scene was finished, the preview wrapped up with other scenes from the teaser trailer that were slightly expanded. One in particular caught my eye, the first being... is Superman crying over Alan Tudyk?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ok, I phrased that too literally, but hear me out. There are four Kryptonian automatons that pick up Clark/Kal-El when Krypto gets him into the Fortress of Solitude, and they expose him to a concentrate dose of yellow sunlight to accelerate the healing of his injuries. Each of these automatons have a numerical designation, and #4 is voiced by Alan Tudyk, who’s the voice of Doctor Phosphorous, Clayface and Will Magnus in Creature Commandos. Tudyk’s casting in Superman was announced last fall, and if my hunch is correct, he’s voicing Kelex.

This robot was created by John Byrne for 1986’s The Man of Steel #1 and was previously depicted in live-action in the 2013 movie Man of Steel. I’m also fairly confident that Tudyk’s Kelex, if that is indeed his role, is the robot whom Clark is crying over. Why would he be crying over a robot? Well, if this movie’s following the source material closely, then Kelex is the main caretaker of the Fortress of Solitude, meaning he’s known Clark for a long time. It’d make sense why our hero would have an emotional attachment to this robot compared to the others.

What cut Kelex in half? And why can’t he just be repaired through some of the technology at the Fortress of Solitude? Or is this not Kelex at all, in which case why is Clark so broken up about it being damaged? We’ll find out when Superman flies into theaters on July 11.