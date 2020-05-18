The Tiger King Movie May Have Found Its Carole Baskin And She’s Perfect

At this point, it’s safe to say Netflix’s Tiger King has become an indisputable phenomenon. As such, TV and film producers across Hollywood are looking to capitalize on its success with scripted adaptations about the tale of Joe Exotic. A key person in Exotic’s story is Carole Baskin, the big cat conservationist with whom Exotic had a bitter feud. And it would seem that at least one Tiger King production has the perfect actress in mind to play the animal activist.