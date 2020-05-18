The Tiger King Movie May Have Found Its Carole Baskin And She’s Perfect

Leave a Comment
At this point, it’s safe to say Netflix’s Tiger King has become an indisputable phenomenon. As such, TV and film producers across Hollywood are looking to capitalize on its success with scripted adaptations about the tale of Joe Exotic. A key person in Exotic’s story is Carole Baskin, the big cat conservationist with whom Exotic had a bitter feud. And it would seem that at least one Tiger King production has the perfect actress in mind to play the animal activist.
Sharknado star Tara Reid is reportedly being courted by producers to play Carole Baskin in a live-action film adaptation of Tiger King. Reid’s manager and business partner, Phillipe Ashfield, confirmed the news to People though, in a statement to the trade, he stressed that talks are still in the early stages:
We can't say much other than she is being considered by the producers of the Tiger King production.
According to the trade, Tara Reid is a fan of the original docuseries, as some other celebrities are, and feels that she can accurately embody the role of Carole Baskin.
In the late ‘90s and early 2000s, Tara Reid was known for playing teenage roles in films like American Pie, Girl and Cruel Intentions. Movies like The Big Lebowski and Josie and the Pussycats would also see her play ditzier characters. In recent years, she’s still done romance and comedy, but she’s also starred in more unconventional projects, specifically the Sharknado franchise.
Tara Reid is definitely not the first actor to be linked to one of the various Tiger King-related projects in development. SNL star Kate McKinnon has also been tapped to portray her own version of Carole Baskin in Universal Content Productions’ adaptation of Wondery’s Joe Exoctic podcast. In addition, Nicolas Cage has reportedly signed on to play Joe Exotic himself in an eight-episode series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.
The original Tiger King docuseries chronicled the exploits of Oklahoma-based zoo operator Joe Exotic and details his rise as an entertainer and entrepreneur and his eventual arrest on counts of animal abuse and murder for hire. The latter charge refers to his alleged attempts to have Carole Baskin killed. Baskin herself also became a somewhat controversial figure in the series and has received plenty of media attention since it premiered.
It can’t be denied that Tara Reid physically resembles Carole Baskin, and her experience with roles that are a bit “quirky” could make her just the right fit for the role. It remains to be seen if she’ll officially land the part but, if she does, one can only imagine who will be cast to play Joe Exotic opposite her Baskin.
Keep it here at CinemaBlend for more updates as they come and for all news from the world of movies and TV.