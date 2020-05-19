Why The Original Scream Writer Is ‘Thrilled’ About Scream 5

Exactly what Scream 5 might contain is a total mystery, as the movie's cast and crew are still being assembled by the folks at Spyglass Media Group. It was previously reported that Neve Campbell was in talks to play Sidney Prescott, but David Arquette was the first official cast member to be announced. Arquette's Dewey is one of the trio of main characters to appear in every movie so far, and he'll hopefully be joined by Campbell and Courteney Cox.